Bub Carrington News: Decent output in blowout loss
Carrington totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to Orlando.
Carrington scored in double digits for a third straight game, but he hasn't surpassed the 12-point plateau in any of those contests. In fact, he hasn't reached the 15-point threshold in any of his 14 outings since the beginning of February. While he remains valuable in fantasy due to his contributions in other categories, his scoring figures are trending in the wrong direction. He's averaging just 9.1 points per game since the start of February compared to the 11.3 ppg he posted in January.
