Bub Carrington News: Decent showing in loss

Carrington ended with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Carrington recorded his fourth double-double of the season in the loss, but he's still stuck in a brutal shooting slump. Over his last six games, Carrington is hitting 30.9 percent from the field with averages of 6.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals.