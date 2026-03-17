Bub Carrington News: Drops season-high 30 points
Carrington logged 30 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 loss to Detroit.
Carrington exploded for a season-high 30 points, matching his combined total from the four previous games. As usual, Washington continues to shuffle its rotation on a nightly basis, meaning fantasy production cannot be relied upon. With that said, Trae Young is now dealing with a quad injury, which could provide Carrington with an opportunity to play consistent minutes. While he won't be this good very often, he is worth taking a flier on, particularly with three potential games remaining this week.
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