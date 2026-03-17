Bub Carrington News: Enters starting lineup
Carrington is starting Tuesday against the Pistons.
Carrington is filling in at point guard for the injured Trae Young (quadriceps) on Tuesday. As a member of the first unit, Carrington has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest over 33 games.
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