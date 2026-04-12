Bub Carrington News: Flirts with double-double
Carrington ended Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.
Carrington fell just one assist short of what would have been his first double-double of the season. While it was another disappointing season for Washington, Carrington at least managed to compile some intriguing performances down the stretch. In eight games over the past two weeks, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.
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