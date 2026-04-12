Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Carrington ended Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.

Carrington fell just one assist short of what would have been his first double-double of the season. While it was another disappointing season for Washington, Carrington at least managed to compile some intriguing performances down the stretch. In eight games over the past two weeks, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 24
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 24
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
Author Image
Adam King
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago