Bub Carrington News: Getting steady starts

Carrington accumulated six points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to Charlotte.

Despite Sunday's dud, Carrington should remain Washington's top point guard until Trae Young (knee, quadriceps) is ready to make his team debut. Carrington has started 10 appearances in a row, averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per game.