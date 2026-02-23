Bub Carrington News: Getting steady starts
Carrington accumulated six points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to Charlotte.
Despite Sunday's dud, Carrington should remain Washington's top point guard until Trae Young (knee, quadriceps) is ready to make his team debut. Carrington has started 10 appearances in a row, averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 815 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose21 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide21 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 2727 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More