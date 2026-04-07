Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Hands out seven assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Carrington had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 loss to Chicago.

While Carrington did deliver with the counting stats, he struggled to get his shot to drop and also coughed up another five turnovers. Over the past two games, Carrington has nearly matched his assists total (10) with turnovers (nine).

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
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