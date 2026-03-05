Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Heading to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 3:36pm

Carrington is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Trae Young (knee/quadriceps) is taking over the top spot at point guard in his Wizards debut. Carrington has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest over his last six games off the bench, shooting 34.5 percent from the floor during this stretch.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
