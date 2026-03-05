Bub Carrington News: Heading to bench
Carrington is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Trae Young (knee/quadriceps) is taking over the top spot at point guard in his Wizards debut. Carrington has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest over his last six games off the bench, shooting 34.5 percent from the floor during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 825 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose31 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide31 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 2737 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More