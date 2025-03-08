Fantasy Basketball
Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Carrington will come off the bench against the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Carrington has started in the Wizards' last three games, but he will retreat to the bench Saturday due to the return of Jordan Poole (elbow). Carrington has averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
