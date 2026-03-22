Bub Carrington News: Pops for 19 against OKC

Carrington accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

Making his third straight start, Carrington has another strong performance from beyond the arc. With Trae Young (quadriceps/back) looking like he might be done for the season, Carrington's spot in the starting five seems secure, and during his current three-start run he's averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 boards, 3.7 threes and 3.0 assists while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent (11-for-21) from beyond the arc.