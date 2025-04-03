Bub Carrington News: Posts well-rounded performance

Carrington contributed 32 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 loss to Orlando.

Carrington shined in Thursday's contest, leading all Wizards players in scoring, threes made, rebounds and assists over a team-high-tying minutes total. Carrington set season-high marks in scoring and threes made while posting his fifth outing of the season with at least seven boards and seven dimes.