Bub Carrington News: Quiet in 22 minutes
Carrington had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
The big takeaway from this game was that Carrington started alongside Tre Johnson in the backcourt in the rookie's return to action, and that could be a sign of things to come. Carrington's overall fantasy appeal is still lacking, however, as he's averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds on 41.8 percent shooting over his last eight games.
