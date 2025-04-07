Bub Carrington News: Scores 14 points in blowout loss

Carrington closed with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

Carrington, a rookie out of Pittsburgh, has done a good job in his first season in the NBA, and he's certainly ending the campaign on a strong note. He's scored in double digits in six of his last eight starts while also posting solid peripheral stats. Carrington is averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.6 steals per game in that eight-game stretch.