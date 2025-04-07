Fantasy Basketball
Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Scores 14 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Carrington closed with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

Carrington, a rookie out of Pittsburgh, has done a good job in his first season in the NBA, and he's certainly ending the campaign on a strong note. He's scored in double digits in six of his last eight starts while also posting solid peripheral stats. Carrington is averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.6 steals per game in that eight-game stretch.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
