Bub Carrington News: Scores 19 points in win
Carrington registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings.
Carrington was one of the standout performers for the Wizards in this game, finishing as the team's second-best scorer behind Jordan Poole (elbow), who had 23 points across 24 minutes. Carrington has enjoyed an excellent rookie season and is aiming to end it on a strong note. He's scored in double digits in four of his previous six starts, averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game in that stretch.
