Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Serviceable performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Carrington contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to Houston.

Carrington was able to chip in on both ends of the court, albeit on low volume. Although he has been largely healthy of late, Carrington has been far from a must-roster fantasy asset. In 13 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard leagues.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bub Carrington See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
28 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 27
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago