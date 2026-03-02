Bub Carrington News: Serviceable performance in loss
Carrington contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to Houston.
Carrington was able to chip in on both ends of the court, albeit on low volume. Although he has been largely healthy of late, Carrington has been far from a must-roster fantasy asset. In 13 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard leagues.
