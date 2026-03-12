Bub Carrington News: Shifting to bench
Carrington isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Carrington will come off the bench Thursday with Trae Young returning to action. Carrington finished with nine points, three rebounds and four assists in his last appearance as a reserve Sunday in Miami.
