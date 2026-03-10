Bub Carrington News: Starting Tuesday
Carrington will start Tuesday's game against the Heat.
With Trae Young (knee) sidelined, Carrington will return to the first unit Tuesday. As a starter this season (32 games), the second-year guard has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per tilt.
