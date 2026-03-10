Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Carrington will start Tuesday's game against the Heat.

With Trae Young (knee) sidelined, Carrington will return to the first unit Tuesday. As a starter this season (32 games), the second-year guard has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per tilt.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
