Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Bub Carrington News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:20am

Carrington amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Pistons.

Carrington still has a lot of work to do regarding his efficiency, as he's shooting 38.2 percent from the field over his last 10 games. He's likely to see a bump in usage rate going forward, however, as Bilal Coulibaly's (hamstring) season is likely over. In that same stretch, Carrington has averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.

