Bub Carrington News: Ties season-high scoring mark

Carrington finished with 30 points (11-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 140-117 loss to the Heat.

Carrington was extremely efficient in this game, as he missed just four of his 15 shots from the field, and that allowed him to match his previous season-high scoring output -- he had previously scored 30 points in a loss to the Pistons on March 30. Carrington has started in each of the Wizards' last 14 games, and he heads into the regular-season finale at Cleveland on Sunday with averages of 15.0 points and 4.7 assists per game over that stretch.