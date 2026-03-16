Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Tossed vs. Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Carrington was ejected from Monday's game against Golden State after being assessed two technical fouls, Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports. He'll end the night with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist in 12 minutes.

Carrington was ejected with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter following a verbal exchange with an opposing player. Sharife Cooper and Jamir Watkins could see more opportunities down the stretch with Carrington out of the picture.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
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