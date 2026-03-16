Bub Carrington News: Tossed vs. Warriors
Carrington was ejected from Monday's game against Golden State after being assessed two technical fouls, Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports. He'll end the night with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist in 12 minutes.
Carrington was ejected with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter following a verbal exchange with an opposing player. Sharife Cooper and Jamir Watkins could see more opportunities down the stretch with Carrington out of the picture.
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