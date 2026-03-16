Buddy Boeheim News: Drills six treys in G League
Boeheim amassed 23 points (7-16 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 131-125 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Boeheim led his team in scoring, three-point attempts and three-point makes, as he continues to be aggressive on the offensive end. He's attempted double-digit threes in all nine regular-season games and is hitting at a clip of 35.9 percent while averaging 18.6 points.
Buddy Boeheim
Free Agent
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