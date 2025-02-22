Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Boeheim headshot

Buddy Boeheim News: Hits five triples in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 10:36am

Boeheim registered 20 points (7-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 113-103 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Boeheim was responsible for five of the Blue's 14 triples Friday and finished tied with Logan Johnson as the team's leading scorer. Boeheim has connected on at least three triples in each of his last three games and has shot at a 35.3 percent clip from deep over that span.

Buddy Boeheim
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
