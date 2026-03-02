Buddy Boeheim headshot

Buddy Boeheim News: Let go by OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 2:08pm

The Thunder waived Boeheim on Monday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Boeheim will give up his two-way spot to forward Payton Sandfort, who had been playing in the G League with the Thunder's affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. Prior to being signed to a two-way deal Feb. 6, Boeheim himself had spent the entire season with the Blue, and he could rejoin the affiliate despite being let go by the NBA club. Boeheim appeared in four games for the Thunder, averaging just 3.8 minutes per contest.

