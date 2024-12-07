Buddy Boeheim News: Scores 18 points in win

Boeheim generated 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 98-94 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Boeheim made a difference from three-point range during a close matchup against the Capitanes. It was his third G League start of the season, though he moved to a forward position after being deployed as a guard for some time. In any case, his production has come from three-point attempts and a few steals in most games.