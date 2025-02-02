Buddy Boeheim News: Sinks 10 triples in G League
Boeheim produced 30 points (10-13 FG, 10-13 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-92 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Boeheim sank double-digit three-pointers for the second time in the campaign and for the first time since Nov. 15. The sharpshooter tends to be inconsistent on a game-by-game basis, but he's shooting 38.4 percent from deep on 9.4 attempts per game across 30 G League appearances this season.
