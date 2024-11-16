Buddy Boeheim News: Sinks 12 triples in win

Boeheim recorded 39 points (13-20 FG, 12-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 132-121 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Boeheim came off the bench again but was lights out from deep and made 12 of the Blue's 17 three-pointers. The rest of the team shot 5-for-26 from beyond the arc. Boeheim scored just six points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) in the G League opener.