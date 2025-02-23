Buddy Boeheim News: Stays hot from deep in G League

Boeheim logged 21 points (5-10 FG. 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 134-125 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Boeheim has connected on five triples in each of his last two G League games, and he finished Saturday's contest as the Blue's second-leading scorer behind Malevy Leons (25) and Cameron Brown (22). Boeheim has averaged 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 31.1 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.