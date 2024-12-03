Buddy Boeheim News: Struggles with shot
Boeheim mustered 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Boeheim scored in double figures for the third time over his last four appearances. Despite scoring 39 points (13-20 FG, 12-18 3Pt) in the Blue's second game of the season, Boeheim is averaging only 13.0 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent from the field.
Buddy Boeheim
Free Agent
