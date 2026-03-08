Buddy Boeheim headshot

Buddy Boeheim News: Tallies 26 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Boeheim recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's 123-117 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Boeheim had an explosive performance from three-point range that allowed him to achieve a season-high scoring total in his 10th G League game of the campaign. Despite being let go by the Thunder on March 2, Boeheim is currently staying in Oklahoma's G League affiliate, where he could be a valuable contributor for the rest of the season.

Buddy Boeheim
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
