Buddy Boeheim News: Waived by Thunder
The Thunder waived Boeheim on Monday, per Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman.
Payton Sandfort is replacing Boeheim's two-way spot on the Thunder's roster. Boeheim has spent most of his time with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League in 2025-26, and it's possible he'll stick around there despite being let go by the NBA club.
