Buddy Boeheim headshot

Buddy Boeheim News: Waived by Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Thunder waived Boeheim on Monday, per Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman.

Payton Sandfort is replacing Boeheim's two-way spot on the Thunder's roster. Boeheim has spent most of his time with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League in 2025-26, and it's possible he'll stick around there despite being let go by the NBA club.

Buddy Boeheim
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Buddy Boeheim See More
