Hield will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Kings.

Hield got a spot start Saturday against the Grizzlies but he will return to the bench Sunday due to Stephen Curry (knee) being back in the lineup. Hield has struggled to produce of late, averaging 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.