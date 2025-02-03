Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Cleared to play Monday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Hield (illness) is available and starting against the Magic on Monday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hield was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but he has been cleared to play Monday and will start for a seventh straight game. Over his last six starts, Hield has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field (including 31.4 percent from three on 5.8 3PA/G).

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
