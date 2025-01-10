Buddy Hield News: Drains five threes Thursday

Hield accumulated 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 win over Detroit.

Hield got the start due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (personal) and made the most of the opportunity, draining five treys and ending as one of the most prolific scoring weapons for Golden State. This was the seventh time Hield drained at least five threes in a single game this season. He's averaging 15.3 points while shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc when deployed in a starting role.