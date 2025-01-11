Buddy Hield News: Hits for 17 against former club

Hield produced 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 108-96 loss to Indiana.

Getting his second straight start for the shorthanded Warriors, Hield tied for the team lead in scoring with Pat Spencer while draining multiple threes for the third straight contest. Hield has played 24 or more minutes in four of the last five games, scoring in double digits each time and averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 boards, 4.0 assists and 3.5 threes in 28.9 minutes.