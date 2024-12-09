Buddy Hield News: Hits for 27 against Wolves

Hield ended with 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Making just his third start of the season with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) in street clothes, Hield posted his best scoring effort in over a month and snapped out of a shooting slump that had seen him score in single digits in three straight games while going just 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) from beyond the arc. The seven made threes Sunday also tied his season high, a mark he set back on Oct. 29. Wiggins isn't expected to miss much time, but Hield's inconsistency would make him a risky fantasy option even if he did remain in the starting five for another game or two.