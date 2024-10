Hield will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

With a litany of injuries in the Warriors' backcourt to Stephen Curry (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back) and Andrew Wiggins (back), Hield will start at shooting guard. The sharpshooter has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 52.0 percent from deep across 21.0 minutes in three regular-season outings.