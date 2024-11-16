Buddy Hield News: Leading scorer off bench in win

Hield produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-118 win over Memphis.

The veteran wing led his team in scoring on a night when six different Warriors produced double-digit points. The 30 minutes represented Hield's biggest workload since Nov. 2, but he's seen as few as 19 minutes in a game this month as his role remains inconsistent. Through 12 contests to begin his Golden State tenure, Hield is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 boards, 3.8 threes, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes a game, on what would be career-best shooting of 49.4 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from long distance.