Buddy Hield News: Leads team to complete sweep

Hield provided 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 win over the Pelicans.

Hield's move to he second unit was an interesting twist inthe back end of this two-game tilt with the Pelicans. Coach Steve Kerr must have really liked what he saw from Lindy Waters, as he got the promotion to the first unit but struggled in the new role. Enter Hield, who is extremely comfortable in a sixth-man role. Once Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (back) return, that's where Hield will be for most of the season. As the first man off the bench, his sharpshooting skills will bridge the scoring gap, especially when Curry takes a break.