Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: More opportunities coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:53am

Hield racked up eight points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 victory over Toronto.

With Stephen Curry dealing with a pelvis injury that will force him to miss the beginning of Golden State's road trip, Hield could have more opportunities coming his way. He's been trending up in recent weeks, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per contest.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
