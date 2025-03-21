Buddy Hield News: More opportunities coming

Hield racked up eight points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 victory over Toronto.

With Stephen Curry dealing with a pelvis injury that will force him to miss the beginning of Golden State's road trip, Hield could have more opportunities coming his way. He's been trending up in recent weeks, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per contest.