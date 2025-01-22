Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield News: Moves into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 6:44pm

Hield will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors will opt to shift Dennis Schroder to the bench and place Hield into the starting backcourt alongside Stephen Curry on Wednesday. Over 10 outings in Golden State's first unit this season, Hield averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes.

