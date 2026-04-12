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Buddy Hield News: Nets 31 points with seven treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:38pm

Hield provided 31 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 loss to Miami.

With Atlanta resting most of its starters, Hield saw a massive spike in usage and took advantage of the increased opportunity. He set season highs in points and three-pointers made, and he finished with a pristine effective-field-goal percentage of 86.1.

Buddy Hield
Atlanta Hawks
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