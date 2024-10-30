Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Hield will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Hield dropped 28 points on 9-for-18 shooting in his first start of the season Tuesday, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday in favor of Lindy Waters. Regardless of his reserve status, Hield should see plenty of action as the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back) and Andrew Wiggins (back) against New Orleans.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
