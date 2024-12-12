Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Posts season-high three blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Hield finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Rockets.

Despite averaging just 0.3 swats per contest this season, Hield tallied a team-high three blocks against Houston. The 31-year-old also made his fourth start of the season Wednesday, and he is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists in 31.5 minutes across those outings.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
