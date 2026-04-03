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Buddy Hield News: Rare appearance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:19pm

Hield had zero points (0-2 FG) over four minutes during Friday's 141-107 victory over the Nets.

Hield was back in the rotation, albeit during garbage time. Since arriving in Atlanta, Hield's role has been basically non-existent, suiting up on just six occasions. During his time on the floor, he has averaged 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds. He can be safely ignored in all formats.

Buddy Hield
Atlanta Hawks
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