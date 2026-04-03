Buddy Hield News: Rare appearance Friday
Hield had zero points (0-2 FG) over four minutes during Friday's 141-107 victory over the Nets.
Hield was back in the rotation, albeit during garbage time. Since arriving in Atlanta, Hield's role has been basically non-existent, suiting up on just six occasions. During his time on the floor, he has averaged 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds. He can be safely ignored in all formats.
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