Buddy Hield News: Records four steals

Hield closed with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to Toronto.

Hield recorded a season-high four steals in the loss, but his shot continues to elude him. Through seven January outings, Hield is hitting 36.3 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.