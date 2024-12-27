Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Returns to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hield is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hield will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee), and he'll slot in the shooting guard role next to Dennis Schroder in the backcourt. Hield is averaging 16.8 points while shooting 44.7 percent from three as a starter this season (five games).

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now