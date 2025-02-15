Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield News: Runner-up in 3-Point Contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 6:59pm

Hield finished second behind Tyler Herro in the Starry 3-Point Contest after scoring 23 points in the final round.

Hield set the tone in the first round with 31 points, which tied Warriors teammate Stephen Curry's record from the 2021 competition. However, Hield missed his first seven shot attempts in the final round and couldn't overcome his slow start, ultimately losing by a single point and falling short of capturing his second 3-Point Contest victory. Hield is shooting 36.3 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G this season, though that number has dropped to 31.8 percent since the beginning of January.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
