Buddy Hield News: Solid effort in loss
Hield finished Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes.
It was a solid effort by Hield, but he continues to get sporadic playing time in Golden State's starting lineup. The veteran sharpshooter has failed to reach the 20-minute marker in four of his last nine contests, during which he's averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 threes. As a result, Hield is likely to remain a volatile fantasy option on a nightly basis, and it's possible the incoming Jimmy Butler takes Hield's place in the Warriors' first unit once he's ready to make his team debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now