Buddy Hield News: Solid effort in loss

Hield finished Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes.

It was a solid effort by Hield, but he continues to get sporadic playing time in Golden State's starting lineup. The veteran sharpshooter has failed to reach the 20-minute marker in four of his last nine contests, during which he's averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 threes. As a result, Hield is likely to remain a volatile fantasy option on a nightly basis, and it's possible the incoming Jimmy Butler takes Hield's place in the Warriors' first unit once he's ready to make his team debut.