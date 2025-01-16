Buddy Hield News: Strong showing off bench

Hield recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two blocks and three steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-115 victory over Minnesota.

After starting the prior three games, Hield returned to the second unit but shone on the defensive end once again. He's produced five combined steals and blocks in back-to-back games, something he's done only once in his first 38 appearances this season. Hield is also beginning to find his rhythm from beyond the arc again -- he's drained multiple threes in five straight games, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 3.0 treys and 1.8 steals over that stretch.