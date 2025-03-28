Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Cunningham (calf), who will miss Friday's game against the Cavaliers, will be listed as day-to-day moving forward, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham will miss his third game in a row Friday with a left calf contusion, but he will continue to receive treatment and could return as soon as Sunday's game versus Minnesota. It wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons exercised extreme caution with their franchise player, however.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
